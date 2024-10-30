A rendering of the future courthouse in Clanton, Alabama. Rendering courtesy of Birchfield Penuel Architects.

Rendering of the future courthouse in Clanton, Alabama. Rendering courtesy of Birchfield Penuel Architects.

Chilton County Begins New Courthouse Construction

By Fay Harvey 

CLANTON, Ala.— Alabama’s Chilton County has officially begun construction on a new and improved $32 million county courthouse that will be more accessible and navigable in the community.  

Located along Alabama’s Highway 145, the new 72,000-square-foot courthouse will feature spaces that are integral to Clanton’s essential services and operations, such as courtrooms, support areas, licensing offices and administrative offices. The courthouse will sit on a 13-acre site, with additional acreage reserved for future expansion.  

Birmingham, Ala.-based general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie was selected for the job alongside architecture firm Ala.-based Birchfield Penuel Architects.  

“Our goal is to create a modern, functional and welcoming courthouse,” Russ Realmuto, associate principal at Birchfield Penuel Architects, said in a statement to Brasfield & Gorrie’s website. “This project represents a meaningful investment in the people of Chilton County, and we are honored to help shape a civic building that will serve as a cornerstone for years to come.” 

The courthouse’s site work is well underway, and the project is scheduled to be completed in early 2026.  