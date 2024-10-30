Chilton County Begins New Courthouse Construction

By Fay Harvey

CLANTON, Ala.— Alabama’s Chilton County has officially begun construction on a new and improved $32 million county courthouse that will be more accessible and navigable in the community.

Located along Alabama’s Highway 145, the new 72,000-square-foot courthouse will feature spaces that are integral to Clanton’s essential services and operations, such as courtrooms, support areas, licensing offices and administrative offices. The courthouse will sit on a 13-acre site, with additional acreage reserved for future expansion.

Birmingham, Ala.-based general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie was selected for the job alongside architecture firm Ala.-based Birchfield Penuel Architects.

“Our goal is to create a modern, functional and welcoming courthouse,” Russ Realmuto, associate principal at Birchfield Penuel Architects, said in a statement to Brasfield & Gorrie’s website. “This project represents a meaningful investment in the people of Chilton County, and we are honored to help shape a civic building that will serve as a cornerstone for years to come.”

The courthouse’s site work is well underway, and the project is scheduled to be completed in early 2026.