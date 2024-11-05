A Look at Fresno’s New West Annex Jail

By Fay Harvey

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno’s 115,000-square-foot West Annex Jail is now expected to open by the end of 2025 after a 3-year delay. The opening will allow Fresno County to gradually transfer some inmates in phases from the 500-bed South Annex Jail, built in 1941, which will gradually be closed.

The $101.7 million West Annex Jail was opened for professional tours on Oct. 30. Visitors to the three-story building got a first look inside the facility, which features 300 beds, 18 ADA-compatible cells, 10 exercise yards, 290 facility cameras, visitation enhancements and two housing floors. The project also includes upgrading the existing central plant and adding offices dedicated to behavioral health, education, inmate programs and out-of-custody program and treatment rooms. Additional areas include video visitation, laundry, storage and receiving.

The project’s extended project timeline was primarily due to delays from the State Fire Marshal related to building code and fire safety concerns. When the facility is complete, the county’s total bedspace will expand to more than 3,000 beds including those located in the Main Jail and North Annex buildings.

San Fernando contractor Bernard Bros. Inc. built the project, with Kitchell serving as construction manager and global design firm DLR as designer.