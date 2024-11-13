GATSAFE® AR15 polycarbonate is a revolutionary polycarbonate sheet that can replace glass in demanding applications with the following features and benefits:

Virtually unbreakable

Unmatched level of protection against impacts, vandalism, and forced entry

Unmatched abrasion resistance – as abrasion resistant as glass

15-year warranty that includes breakage, weathering and yellowing

Superior optical qualities – light transmission and optical distortion properties that exceed those of glass and traditional polycarbonates

Half the weight of glass

Can be cut or machines with normal wood working tools

This exceptional resistance to abrasion and wear means that the product will look and perform like no other glazing material, even after years of service, reducing the need for frequent replacements and lowering maintenance costs.

Gat Technologies