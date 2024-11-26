SnowWolf Plows help facility operations and maintenance professionals to clear more snow with significantly less equipment, labor, maintenance and repair. One example is patented AutoWing QuattroPlow, which offers snowplows, pushers, blowers, and snow removal accessories compatible with skid steers, wheel loaders, front-end loaders and tractors. The AutoWing QuattroPlows are specialized attachments that allow operators to switch between angle plowing, wide-angle plowing, pushing, and back dragging on the fly. A key feature of the AutoWing design is the ability to move the side wings 165 degrees on the go, depending on the width of the, the amount of snow, or whether the operator is pushing snow forward or back-dragging. This allows operators to efficiently clear wider swaths of snow without manually adjusting the plow’s position, increasing productivity and reducing the need for additional passes. The specialized attachments are available for machines weighing from 6,000 to 30,000 pounds and widths from 8’ to over 14’.

