New Star Lighting has developed an extensive line of correctional-grade lighting products designed to withstand the highest levels of abuse while delivering safe and proper illumination levels. Products are suitable for minimum- to super-maximum-level facilities, and include the SUD Series Fluorescent, a clamshell-style fixture that offers upward and downward light distributions. The die-formed lighting fixture is seam welded using cold-rolled steel or stainless-steel. It incorporates a removable reflector unitized with all electrical components for easy installation and maintenance.

