Ligature-Resistant Seating

The Vesta seating collection from furniture manufacturer Norix offers a unique, ultra-safe design coupled with superior durability. The Vesta chair fully contacts the floor to mitigate ligature points and can also be weighted for additional security via ballasting. The chair’s sleek material is bleach cleanable, void of color disruption thanks to TruColor ™ Technology and is GreenGuard Certified. Additional features include round edges that contribute to the safe design, and the absence of creases or nooks assure that the seating is contraband resistant.

