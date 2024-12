Gordon’s Cel•Line® Metal Plank Security Ceilings combat contraband passing within high-security environments using a shiplap design and maintain noise control using Class A–rated fiberglass sound–absorbing pads. Various panel sizes and materials are offered to fit sizing restrictions and aesthetics, while providing heavy–duty structural performance. Cel•Line® Metal Plank Security Ceilings are also Green Building and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) compliant.

