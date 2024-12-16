The National Commission of Correctional Healthcare has added another member to its multidisciplinary Board of Representatives, Paula Oldeg, MD, CCHP. A board-certified emergency medicine specialist, Oldeg is joining the board as the American College of Emergency Physicians liaison. She will oversee all medical, mental health and dental services for individuals incarcerated in the St. Louis County Jail – Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton, Mo. Oldeg will also tend to medical services for the youth housed at the Saint Louis County Family Courts Juvenile Detention Center. Oldeg received her medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.