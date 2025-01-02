Mounted Toilet Paper Holder

From the full-service detention equipment provider Viking Products comes the Front Mount Toilet Paper Holder. The stainless-steel holder is constructed of a 10-gauge face plate and a 14-gauge rolled body and back plate which has been pre-welded to a smooth finish. The product ships fully assembled and ready for mounting. The visible surfaces of the product come in an orbital grey finish. Viking Products offers a one-year warranty against poor construction and manufacturing defects.

