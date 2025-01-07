Mike Braun, governor-elect of Indiana, has appointed Lloyd Arnold as the commissioner of the state’s Department of Corrections. Arnold is the chief operating officer of Indiana’s Correctional Industries, a role he accepted after serving for five years in the Indiana General Assembly as a state representative. During his time representing Indiana, Arnold was vice chair of the Natural Resource Committee and was a member of the Agriculture, Veterans Affairs and Public Safety and Elections and Appointments Committees. A U.S. Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, where he was responsible for morale, health and welfare of 130 soldiers in combat zones, Arnold will use his duty experiences, versatile background and his 10 years of manufacturing industry experience to effectively lead the state’s Department of Corrections with safety, professionalism and expert coordination.