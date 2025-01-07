The Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) has appointed Sanna Muñoz as deputy director of the Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division. Muñoz is transitioning from her previous role as the deputy director of corrections (DEP-C) for the Department of Public Safety, a position she has held since August 2023. Muñoz has an extensive background in correctional service, including working as a domestic violence unit probation supervisor for the Hawai‘i State Judiciary Adult Client Services Branch. She also spent more than 26 years with the Judiciary in various roles, including supervisory, programming and community outreach positions.

With her expertise and extensive educational background in criminal justice and sociology, Muñoz aims to enhance the quality and depth of rehabilitation programs while strengthening the leadership team. In her new role, Muñoz plans to implement more culturally appropriate initiatives, expand evidence-based programs and help returning citizens reintegrate into the community with a greater chance at success.

