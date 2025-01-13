On Jan. 3, Darin Cox was named director of the 5th district for the Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC). Born and raised in Iowa’s Guthrie and Dallas counties, Cox has worked for the IDOC for nearly three decades, holding roles such as assistant deputy director of institutional operations and 5th district executive officer, gaining valuable experience in institutional operations, community-based correctional environments and leadership. As IDOC’s director of the 5th District, Cox will oversee district operations, foster community partnerships and enforce strategies that strengthen supervision and rehabilitation efforts across the district. Cox will serve 16 south-central Iowa counties and will work with the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Polk County and the Newton Correctional Facility in Jasper County.