Constructed of high-impact, no-break polyethylene, the Solstice Safeguard Bed from Cortech USA is a durable option for a safe sleep. The bed, designed for a 36” x 75” mattress, features raised wall panels surrounding the frame to prevent fall-related injuries with an added molded-in raised foot and hand board to prevent sliding. Beds are easy to clean and sanitize and are GREENGUARD Gold Certified. Additionally, the Safeguard Bed produces half as many decibels as compared to steel beds to ensure a quiet environment. Optional stability features include underside ballast doors for added weight with the use of sandbags and concealed pilot holes for the ability to bolt to bed to the floor.

