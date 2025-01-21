Tamper-Resistant Exit Sign

Shat-R-Shield’s exit signs provide a standard LED look with above-average durability. Signs are constructed with a durable 1/8-inch-thick polycarbonate security faceplate cover, tamper-resistant access screws and an optional canopy that can be added for greater security. Inside, an LED light source with 25+ years life expectancy shines via a full-wave, low-ripple electricity current. The sign is California Energy Commission (CEC) Title 20 Compliant and guarantees a 5-year limited warranty.

