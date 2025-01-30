Director’s Report: An Inside Look at the Process to Bring Nebraska’s Newest Prison Online

By Rob Jeffreys

I believe that successful rehabilitation and reentry are not just a corrections responsibility; they are the responsibility of an entire state.

This whole state collaboration — from supportive state leaders to committed community partners to businesses invested in second change hiring— creates the kind of environment where men and women returning to our communities after incarceration can build a successful life outside of prison.

To support this, in 2024, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) joined Reentry 2030, a national initiative uniting leaders across the country to improve reentry success for people with criminal records, and has adopted TRANSFORM Nebraska, a holistic framework for rehabilitation. While much of our work is focused on reentry and life on the “outside,” the correctional facilities themselves have a tremendous ability to support transformative change.

Particularly over the past decade, Nebraska has prioritized investments in its correctional physical plants, both through major facility renovations and by adding on to existing facilities.

Like many correctional systems, Nebraska faces challenges with aging infrastructure, which not only brings frequent mechanical, electrical, and plumping issues, but often, those building layouts do not align with current staffing models and a rehabilitative focus.

Facility Improvements and Progress

Our biggest question as of latehas been the future of the Nebraska State Penitentiary, which is the state’s oldest correctional facility. It opened in 1869, and although additions and renovations have been completed over the years, significant maintenance issues and the physical plant lay out continue to be a challenge.

First, we evaluated the current physical plant and assessed if it made more sense to renovate the existing facility or build a replacement facility. One factor in this decision was the challenge of completing construction in an active correctional facility. To do the project safely, security fencing would have to be built around the work area before construction could begin and then removed after construction was complete. This would result in additional time and cost to the project, as well as logistical challenges for movement within the facility.

Another consideration was space constraints. If there is sufficient green space at an existing facility, larger portions of the project can be completed at the same time, bringing better construction pricing and quicker construction timeline. However, if there is limited green space, renovation or teardown of existing buildings must happen one-by-one, which doubles the construction timeline and is much more costly.

During this process, we brought in construction experts to assess the status of the current buildings and determine what would be needed to bring the facility up to today’s construction standards.

Ultimately, the answer became clear: It was time for a new facility to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary. We saw this as an incredible opportunity to build exactly what we need to support our mission. Experts in the areas of vocational, medical, food service, educational, and other support services helped us to develop a program statement for a facility that will best align with our rehabilitative mission.

Throughout the process of selecting a site location and creating plans for the new facility, driven by the design team at Omaha, Neb.-based DLR Group, we have had incredible support from our Nebraska state leaders. In August of 2024 we broke ground for the facility, and were honored to have both Governor Jim Pillen and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelley attend the ceremony, along with directors of several Nebraska state agencies.

At that event, Gov. Pillen proudly noted, “Today is a day where Nebraska will be viewed as a leader across the county in how we help people get back to being productive citizens and make an incredible difference in their families. There is nothing more rewarding and more gratifying than having transformative change. This is an investment for Nebraska, for the people and families of Nebraska.”

A facility like this will be a true investment — and I believe a game changer in our work of preparing individuals for successful reentry.

The Future of Nebraska Corrections

With this build, we have the tremendous opportunity to design a physical plant layout that directly supports our rehabilitative mission. One feature will be spaces for programming directly in housing units, allowing for more programs to happen inside the facility. Support building on the campus will house additional program rooms, classrooms, and vocational spaces, underscoring the importance of providing opportunities for change.

As a modern correctional build, the facility will focus on the elements that support successful rehabilitation and reentry, including ample natural light in the facility by solar tubes, clear story windows and large exterior windows. Softer color palates and wall graphics will bring nature-like colors and scenes into the buildings. The focus on natural light and nature aim to connect the incarcerated population and staff with the outside and create a space that invites rehabilitation.

We are using construction techniques and materials that improves acoustics throughout the building and minimize noise levels. All the buildings will use energy efficient lighting to ensure that light levels are appropriate but not excessive. Climate-controlled areas will enhance the indoor air quality for both the incarcerated population and staff.

With these physical plant considerations, we intend to reduce stress levels and support the mental and physical well-being of the incarcerated population and staff, leading to improved rehabilitation and enhanced staff recruitment and retention.

At NDCS, we focus our work on four key areas: people, programs, policies, and physical plant. This physical plant project will play a pivotal role in supporting each of those areas and set the stage for what the future of rehabilitation looks like in Nebraska — and across the country.

This build is an extensive project that will require a tremendous amount of collaboration over the next several years as we work to develop a facility that will bring transformative change. Challenge accepted.

Rob Jeffreys is the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Director Jeffreys has more than 28 years of correctional experience and oversees an agency with approximately 5,500 incarcerated individuals, leads a workforce of 2,300 team members, and serves as a member of Governor Pillen’s cabinet.

This feature originally ran in the January/February edition of Correctional News.