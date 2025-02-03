Montana’s New $46 Million Justice Center Designed for Space, Efficiency

By Fay Harvey

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Construction is complete on Gallatin County’s new $46 million justice center, a 67,000-square-foot facility designed to increase space and enhance efficiency. The project, which broke ground in October 2022, replaces the county’s 40-year-old Law and Justice Center, which before it served as a justice facility was a Catholic school building. In addition to causing safety concerns, the building suffered from aging infrastructure, asbestos and failing mechanical systems. It also lacked designated and secure staff parking.

Denver-based Anderson, Mason, Dale Architects collaborated with local Bozeman architecture firm ThinkOne to design the new and improved justice facility, while Bozeman-based Martel Construction served as the project’s contractor. In response to the county’s evolving correctional needs, the recently opened Gallatin County Justice Center offers significantly more space than the previous location, while ensuring future functionality and flexibility.

The modern facility includes designated, secure areas for the public, judicial staff and individuals in custody. Previously, all four district court judges shared court space in the Law and Justice Center. The new building, however, features four separate district courtrooms, along with dedicated office space for judicial support staff, eliminating the need for shared spaces. Additional judicial areas include two justice courtrooms and a youth court. A public community and jury assembly room is also included in the design.

Additional spaces include administrative offices, spaces for probation services, a self-help law center, a security personnel office, standing master offices and a clerk of court’s office, where Gallatin County residents can access resources such as legal documents and marriage licenses.

Designed to be both welcoming and calming, the building’s entrance features wood accents, natural light and heated floors for added comfort. The county has even invited local artists to contribute pieces to the new space that reflect a focus on peace, justice and reconciliation.

While the space is designed to be supportive, the layout and aesthetics maintain a sense of seriousness and professionalism to reflect the gravity of the justice system. For example, a bulletproof window secures the main jury selection room.

Designers were also mindful of access needs and security. In the previous facility, hallways were closed off and reserved for detainees and law enforcement to access courtrooms. The new justice center addresses this by incorporating a separate, secure elevator system that connects directly to the Gallatin County Detention Center, ensuring a seamless transition between judicial operations.

The project was funded by a $29 million bond approved by voters in 2021, along with $5 million from Gallatin County savings and $4.8 million from the county American Rescue Plan Act funds. Additional funding came from bond interest and financing.

The county-owned, Law and Justice Center, built in 1961, is set to be demolished and repurposed for additional parking.