New Nonprofit Aims to Support Sheriffs, Families and Training Needs Nationwide

By Kat Balster

WASHINGTON — A new nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting sheriffs and their employees across the country officially launched last week, aiming to provide financial assistance, training and critical resources to law enforcement professionals in need.

The Support Our Sheriffs Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was established to address gaps in funding and support for county sheriffs, deputies, detention officers, dispatchers and civilian employees. The foundation’s mission includes providing aid to the families of fallen officers, offering training opportunities and supplying essential resources to agencies—especially in smaller, underfunded counties.

“We recognized that while there are various law enforcement support groups, there was a significant gap in services specifically for sheriff’s offices and their personnel,” said Mark Lamb, founder and former sheriff of Pinal County, Ariz. “Many smaller counties lack the resources for advanced training or critical equipment. Our goal is to fill that void.”

Filling a Critical Gap

With more than 3,000 sheriff’s offices across the United States, many operate with limited budgets, particularly in rural areas. Training, equipment, and financial assistance for injured officers or their families often fall short, leaving departments to seek alternative funding sources.

“Society expects law enforcement to be highly trained, but the budget constraints don’t always align,” Lamb said. “We want to ensure sheriffs’ offices have the tools they need while also providing immediate financial relief to families when tragedy strikes.”

The foundation has already secured financial commitments and partnerships with organizations such as Bi2 Technologies and Trinity Healthcare, which played key roles in getting the initiative off the ground.

Immediate Assistance for Families in Need

One of the foundation’s primary goals is to offer swift financial assistance—potentially within 24 to 48 hours—to families of fallen or injured sheriffs and deputies.

“When an officer is injured or killed in the line of duty, their families often struggle with immediate financial burdens, including funeral expenses and lost income,” Lamb stated. “We aim to provide a meaningful financial contribution to help ease that burden.”

The organization is also working on a structured process to determine eligibility for financial aid, with a committee of sheriffs from various states overseeing fund distribution.

Training and Resources

Beyond financial assistance, the foundation will focus on expanding training opportunities and providing access to advanced law enforcement technologies. Many sheriff’s offices, particularly in smaller jurisdictions, lack the budget to send personnel to specialized training programs or invest in tools such as drones, body cameras and forensic technology.

The foundation plans to work closely with state sheriff associations to spread awareness of available resources. Over the next year, officials aim to secure $3 million in funding to expand their outreach and impact.

Building Awareness and Support

The foundation launched during the National Sheriffs’ Association Conference in Washington, D.C., leveraging the event to introduce the initiative to law enforcement leaders nationwide. The launch event drew strong interest from sheriffs and vendors, many of whom expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“Sheriffs from across the country have approached us to say this was long overdue,” Lamb said. “We want to ensure that within the next six to 12 months, every sheriff’s office knows about the foundation and how they can benefit.”

While the foundation is primarily aimed at sheriffs, deputies, and detention officers, it will also extend support to civilian employees within sheriff’s offices, such as dispatchers and administrative staff.

How to Get Involved

The foundation is seeking support from businesses, community members and law enforcement agencies. Donations are open to the public, and businesses can contribute while benefiting from tax deductions.

“This is a way for anyone—whether they’re a civilian, a business owner, or part of law enforcement—to give back and directly support those who serve their communities,” said Lamb.

The foundation is also encouraging sheriff’s offices to participate in fundraising initiatives, such as No Shave November, to raise money for fellow officers and their families.

Looking Ahead

With a nationwide rollout underway, the Support Our Sheriffs Foundation is working to establish a strong network of sheriff associations, donors and corporate partners. In the coming months, the foundation plans to expand its website with a submission portal where agencies can request funding or resources.

While still in its early stages, the foundation has set ambitious goals to ensure that sheriffs and their teams have the support they need—both in their daily work and in times of crisis.

“This is about standing behind those who stand on the front lines,” explained Lamb. “We’re here to make sure no sheriff’s office or family has to face a tragedy alone.”

For more information or to donate, visit SupportOurSheriffs.org