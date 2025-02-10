Arrington Watkins Architects has announced industry veteran Dan Sandall as the firm’s new national business development leader. With over 30 years of experience in the justice and civic sectors, Sandall is recognized for his extensive industry knowledge and ability to foster meaningful relationships.

Throughout his career, Sandall has built a reputation as a trusted leader known for his strategic vision and dedication to client success. His ability to assemble the right teams for each project has contributed to the advancement of numerous civic and justice initiatives across the country.

In his new role at Arrington Watkins, Sandall will focus on strengthening existing partnerships and expanding the firm’s influence in the justice, public safety, and civic sectors. His leadership is expected to play a key role in the firm’s continued growth and impact on communities nationwide.