Partnership Brings Global Corrections Expertise and Innovation to Correctional News Readers

By Kat Balster

Correctional News is excited to announce a partnership with the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA), the leading international member-based organization that is established to improve correctional practice across the globe. ICPA actively promotes policies and standards for humane and effective correctional practices and supports their development and implementation.

Through this new partnership, Correctional News and ICPA will work together to share valuable industry insights, support networking opportunities and provide resources for correctional professionals. As corrections policies and practices evolve, ICPA thought leaders and members will contribute expertise to Correctional News readers, driving progress and fostering a deeper understanding of global corrections and rehabilitation efforts.

“Correctional News is committed to delivering cutting-edge industry coverage and providing a platform for thought leadership in corrections,” said Torrey Sims, president of WMH Media, publisher of Correctional News. “Partnering with ICPA aligns perfectly with our mission to inform and inspire correctional leaders with global insights, innovative practices and transformative solutions. We are thrilled to work alongside ICPA to bring their invaluable expertise to our readers, further enhancing industry dialogue and collaboration.”

Natalie Boal, ICPA executive director notes that the collaboration will strengthen ICPA’s capacity to promote evidence-based practices and humane correctional policies, while fostering meaningful dialogue across borders.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our members’ diverse perspectives and experiences with a broader audience, ultimately advancing correctional practices globally,” Boal said.

More about ICPA

Founded with a mission to advance integrity, professionalism, and knowledge-sharing in corrections, ICPA works with agencies, organizations, and professionals worldwide to foster discussions, networking and collaboration. The organization champions alternatives to incarceration, upholding the dignity and rights of individuals while encouraging best practices in corrections management.

ICPA facilitates knowledge exchange through its major annual conference, regional events, workshops, expert networks, and online platform, bringing global recognition to leaders in the field. Through its partnerships—including agreements for standard-setting initiatives in Africa and Latin America as well as collaboration with the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping—ICPA actively addresses challenges in prison systems, particularly in developing and post-conflict regions.

Stay tuned for more announcements, opportunities, and collaborative content from Correctional News and ICPA throughout the year.