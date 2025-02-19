Arkansas Seeks Architects for New State Correctional Facility in Franklin County

By Kat Balster

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Corrections and Arkansas Board of Corrections have released a request for qualifications for professional architectural services for the construction of the new state correctional facility in Franklin County, Ark. The request was issued Feb 13.

This milestone is the latest in a series of steps taken by the state to advance the project, which aims to address the need for additional correctional beds. The facility will accommodate an estimated 3,000 beds, relieving pressure on county jails that are currently overcrowded. The state spends nearly $30 million annually on housing expenses for inmates. The new prison is also expected to expand programming focused on mental health treatment, addiction recovery and recidivism reduction.

Architects interested in the project must respond to the qualification request by March 18. Interviews with the top teams are scheduled for mid-April, with a final team selection expected by the end of June 2025. The request outlines the state’s preference for a team with extensive experience on correctional and detention projects of similar scale, complexity and function. It also considers local experience and the qualifications and availability of team members who will work closely with state agencies.

“Following approval from the Board of Corrections to proceed with the RFQ process for the new facility in Franklin County, we’re eager to begin the next phase of this project as it moves from discussions to tangible planning,” said Rand Champion, communication director for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, on behalf of the agency.

The land for the prison, located in Charleston, Ark., was finalized for purchase in October 2024 for $2.95 million. Sacramento, Calif.– based Vanir Construction Inc., the project’s owner’s representative, assisted with the acquisition. The 815-acre site is equipped with necessary infrastructure, including cellular service, water lines, electricity and access to a local fire department. However, the decision to locate the facility in Charleston was met with controversy from local residents.

“This new facility will help end our failed system of catch-and-early-release and protect our communities by keeping violent offenders off our streets,” said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement. “It will offer hundreds of permanent, recession-proof jobs and millions of dollars in investment.” The new facility is expected to employ nearly 800 people and contribute to improvements in Charleston’s roads, utilities and infrastructure.

The selected architectural firm will be responsible for developing the project budget, which is currently estimated at $400 million to $470 million. The firm will oversee the project from pre-planning, provide designs with milestones at schematic design, design development and final construction documents. The scope of work will also include coordinating contract administration, working with the selected contractor to ensure adherence to the approved design through the end of construction, comprehensive programming and design services, and contract administration for the development of a new State Correctional Facility.

The goal of the project is to promote community safety and recidivism reduction, ensure safe and humane treatment of inmates, meet and exceed national standards and foster healthy interactions among staff and inmates.

Speaking on the need for the facility, Arkansas Secretary of Correction Lindsay Wallace noted that the department’s mission is provide safety and hope for Arkansans, but that cannot be accomplished without adequate bed capacity.

“Working with Gov. Sanders, our department has opened more than 1,100 prison beds to alleviate our state’s longstanding bed shortage, and we plan to open hundreds more soon,” Wallace said. “With this new facility, we will add even more beds and deliver on our promises to the people of Arkansas.”

Correctional News plans to follow the progression of this project from the selection of the team through the expected completion of the project in 2028.