Nabholz, a multiservice contractor based in Conway, Ark., recently welcomed Andrew Millar as project executive. With more than two decades in the construction industry, Millar will bring extensive knowledge of project operations and leadership to his new role.

Millar’s experience includes managing projects across numerous sectors, such as healthcare, research and government. Most recently, Millar served as project development director at Colorado-based construction company Hensel Phelps, where he drove business growth and secured important projects across the Southern California market. Prior to that, Millar lead critical infrastructure projects as senior mechanical, engineering and plumbing manager at San Diego-based Clark Construction. Additionally, Millar is involved in numerous industry organizations, including ACA, AAE and ASHE, and devotes time to community initiatives that promote industry innovation such as the ACE Mentor Program.

“Nabholz is committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Mark Solberg, EVP of operations at Nabholz, in a statement. “Andrew’s experience and strategic approach to project development will be a tremendous asset to our team.”