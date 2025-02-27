South Dakota Governor Announces Project Prison Reset, Establishing Path Forward

By Kat Balster

PIERRE, S.D. — In response to legislative gridlock over funding a new men’s prison, Gov. Larry Rhoden has announced Project Prison Reset, a new group aimed at ensuring progress on constructing a modern correctional facility. The governor’s office issued a statement on Feb. 27 outlining the initiative created through Executive Order 2025-01. The order intends to shift the focus from ongoing legislative debates about the multimillion-dollar project and toward concrete planning for the prison’s size and location.

Gov. Rhoden acknowledged the failure of funding efforts over the past week but maintains that there has been widespread consensus over the need for a new prison—even if the details have led to disagreements. Project Prison Reset will bring together lawmakers, law enforcement officials and key stakeholders to evaluate the best course forward. The group will begin meeting on April 2, with a final recommendation expected for a special legislative session to be held on July 22.

The statement noted that an independent consultant will be hired to ensure discussions by the group will be grounded in objective data, and that both chambers will provide legislative leaders to take part in the group, chaired by Lt. Gov. Tony Venhuizen.

The announcement follows a recent legislative stalemate to secure funding for the prison. Lawmakers rejected House Bill 1025, which would have authorized the transfer of necessary funds for the project. The bill, which required a two-thirds majority, initially failed on Feb. 21, was reconsidered on Feb. 24, when it failed again in a 35-35 tie.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections has maintained that the proposed prison design and cost estimates were appropriate. Brittni Skipper, director of finance for the department of corrections, emphasized that delays would drive up costs, noting an estimated $34 million annual increase due to inflation, in a recent address to state lawmakers.

The state has until March 31 to lock in the quoted cost of $825 million for the new prison. The figure represents a significant increase from a 2021 DLR Group report, which estimated construction costs at $338 million. The dramatic cost disparity raised concerns among lawmakers.

Despite the legislative setbacks, the formation of Project Prison Reset defines a next step. The executive order states the current penitentiary’s limited space for programming and rehabilitative services that are necessary for the benefit of the inmates and to reduce recidivism, but also that additional input is necessary from the legislature and from stakeholders.

The state’s incarceration construction fund still holds $650 million earmarked for prison reform, design and decommissioning of the existing men’s prison. In 2023, House Bill 1017 authorized the release of Phase I of the funding and included a Department of Corrections presentation citing data from the studies from 2021 DLR Group study. The report showed that many of the state’s facilities were severely overcrowded, with South Dakota State Penitentiary operating at 176% of its intended capacity. The Department of Corrections plans include building a new facility to house 1,500 inmates, alleviating overcrowding and offering programming and treatment programs that are unfeasible at the current building.

With Project Prison Reset now in place, South Dakota has a path forward to address these challenges within the corrections system.

Correctional News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.