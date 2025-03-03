Deborah Shelton, Ph.D., has been appointed chair of The National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) Nursing Advisory Council. With more than four decades of healthcare experience, Shelton will ensure that NCHCC’s educational activities comply with the standards set by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She will serve alongside Co-chair Patricia Blair.

Passionate about advancing correctional nursing, Shelton earned Certified Correctional Health Professional (CCHP) designation in 2008. Additionally, Shelton is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and is an active member of the American Correctional Nurses Association. Most recently, she co-edited an upcoming edition of the Journal of Correctional Health Care focused on workforce development.