Falcon Inc., a nationwide consulting and management firm in the justice, healthcare and safety sector, has named Todd Ishee as a senior expert. Ishee brings 35 years of experience in corrections and public safety to the role.

Most recently, Ishee served as cabinet secretary of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, where he oversaw 30,000 incarcerated people, 85,000 offenders and 20,000 employees—while managing a $2.1 billion budget. During his tenure, Ishee built strong leadership and staff collaboration, while ensuring the safety and rehabilitation of residents.

Previously, Ishee served as commissioner of prisons for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, where he managed 55 adult correctional facilities and led initiatives in prison reform and violence reduction. He spent three decades with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation where he began his career as a correctional officer.