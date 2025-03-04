Correctional Staff Wellness, An Overlooked Crisis in Corrections

By Kat Balster

The correctional workforce in the U.S. is facing a crisis. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the total correctional workforce has shrunk by 11% in state prisons and 7% in local jails, according to data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of Public Employment and Payroll*. While public discussions often focus on prison reform and inmate rehabilitation, an equally pressing issue is the well-being of correctional officers and other staff, who endure high levels of stress, long hours and frequent exposure to trauma.

Caterina Spinaris, Psy.D., founding director of the non-profit Desert Waters Correctional Outreach (DWCO), has spent more than two decades researching and addressing the effects of stress and trauma on correctional officers.

“The job is inherently high risk, unsafe and grueling,” Spinaris said. “When you add mandatory overtime and chronic sleep deprivation, it becomes nearly impossible for staff to function effectively.”

Spinaris coined the term “corrections fatigue” to describe the cumulative effects of correctional work stressors, which can include operational stressors (technical aspects of the job), organizational stressors (interactions with colleagues, supervisors and inmates), and traumatic stressors (exposure to violence, injury or death). Research conducted by DWCO shows that correctional officers suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder and suicidal ideation at rates much higher than the general population—even higher than other first responders.

Despite these alarming statistics, many correctional agencies still lack comprehensive staff wellness programs, leaving officers vulnerable to mental health struggles and high turnover rates. The question remains: How can correctional institutions create an environment that supports both inmate rehabilitation and staff well-being?

The High Cost of Burnout and Turnover

Correctional facilities across the U.S. are losing staff at an alarming rate. According to a survey by the Correctional Leaders Association (CLA) in 2020–as cited in the Staff Recruitment and Retention in Corrections report, published by the Office of Correctional Health for the American Correctional Association–officer turnover rates range between 20-30% annually, with 38% of staff leaving within a year and 48% leaving within 1-5 years. This crisis is compounded by an estimated 31,000 openings for correctional officers and bailiffs each year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.*

The challenge is further highlighted by the shift from full-time to part-time staffing. The Census Bureau reports that the number of part-time workers in state prisons grew by 45% between 2021-2023*, adding 3,391 part-time workers while losing 33,431 full-time employees (-8%). In local jails, part-time employment grew by 5% during the same period, adding 587 part-time employees, while full-time employment declined by 9,645 (-4%). However, part-time hires only offset 10% of full-time losses in state prisons and 6% in local jails.

In total, more than 64,000 correctional staff have left their jobs since the pandemic began, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative. As facilities struggle to recruit new officers, existing staff are forced to take on mandatory overtime, back-to-back shifts and increased workloads–further accelerating burnout and departures.

“The reality is, correctional staff are exhausted,” Spinaris said. “Some are working double and even triple shifts, leading to extreme sleep deprivation and mental fatigue. It’s not just about the money. People are leaving well-paying jobs because they physically and mentally can’t do it anymore.”

Transforming Correctional Culture Through Wellness Programs

Spinaris and her team at DWCO advocate for top-down, systemic change to address staffing shortages and improve correctional staff well-being. Their research underscores that improving retention requires more than just higher salaries–it demands a holistic approach to workplace wellness.

One of the most successful examples is the Illinois Department of Corrections, which implemented a statewide staff wellness initiative.

The program focused on:

Creating a Staff Wellness Response Team with full-time staff dedicated to it’s operations

Developing structured training and peer support programs

Integrating wellness into agency policy

Gaining legislative support for long-term funding

“What Illinois did right is that they made it part of their system,” Spinaris said. “It wasn’t a ‘flavor of the month’ initiative that disappeared when leadership changed. It became a permanent part of their culture.”

Spinaris emphasizes that correctional facilities must move beyond superficial wellness efforts. “Too often, we see agencies implement short-lived programs without structure, measurement, or long-term commitment. True reform requires sustained investment, leadership buy-in and data-driven strategies.”

Facility Design Impacts on Staff Wellness

Another key factor in correctional staff well-being is facility design. Traditionally, correctional facilities have been built with security as the primary concern, often resulting in institutional and uninspiring environments. However, an emerging trend in normative design seeks to create facilities that are more conducive to both inmate rehabilitation and staff well-being.

Correctional officers spend 12, 16, or even 24 hours a day inside these facilities—often for longer periods of time than the inmates themselves. Spinaris argues that improving natural light, ventilation, and aesthetics can significantly impact stress levels and morale.

Spinaris points to Norwegian correctional facilities as a model for improvement. “They have an amazing ratio of staff to inmates—1 to 11, compared to 1 to 60 or even 1 to 120 in the U.S,” she said. “Their facilities incorporate windows, nature and humane design elements that make a tangible difference in mental well-being.”

Several U.S. facilities are beginning to adopt these principles, implementing therapy animals, murals and improved common spaces as part of their wellness strategies. Even simple changes, such as painting walls with calming colors, have been shown to reduce stress levels in staff.

Investing in the Future

The U.S. correctional workforce is shrinking, with projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimating a 6% decline in correctional officer employment from 2023 to 2033. Yet demand for officers remains high, agencies are challenged to retain existing staff and attract new recruits.

Spinaris stresses that staff wellness is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. “We cannot wait until things get worse,” she cautions. “If agencies don’t prioritize staff wellness and act proactively, turnover will continue, lawsuits will be filed and the system will become even more unstable.”

Spinaris also warns of potential legal repercussions for inaction. “We’ve heard about staff contemplating lawsuits for deliberate indifference to staff wellness needs,” she added. “When agencies are aware of the risks associated with burnout and PTSD, yet take no action, they expose themselves to serious legal liability.”

As awareness grows, DWCO continues to advocate for correctional staff wellness, providing training, consulting, and research-backed strategies to help agencies create healthier, more sustainable work environments.

As Spinaris puts it, “If you want your staff to give you their best, you have to give them your best.”

*Analysis of raw data provided by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau obtained from Prison Policy Initiative, a non-profit advocacy and research body.