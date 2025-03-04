Pexip’s virtual court technology allows users to access the courtroom from various locations through a single digital call. The streamlined process improves accessibility and efficiency while maintaining privacy and security through encryption. The technology is used for preliminary hearings, witness testimony and family law cases. Offering a digital option helps prevent no-shows, protects vulnerable individuals and enhances transparency. Court sessions can be accessed from multiple devices—including laptops, phones and existing court systems—and can be customized for different types of proceedings, clients and legal jurisdictions.

