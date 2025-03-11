360-Degree Security Camera

Avigilon’s H6A PTZ Camera eliminates the need for multiple cameras by offering a 360-degree PTZ view and a 30x zoom. Designed to capture fast-moving objects, the camera features an intuitive joystick control for security operators. The camera is reliable, durable and discreet, with an in-ceiling mount for indoor use and options for outdoor applications. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) video analytics are offered to help managers stay alert, enhance safety and remain informed about their surroundings.

