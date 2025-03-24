The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) recently selected Jake Gadsden Jr. to become the next director of SCDPPPS following confirmation by the state senate.

Gadsden brings more than three decades of experience overseeing correctional facilities and state operations in South Carolina, Massachusetts and Rhode Island to the role. Gadsden joined the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) in 2019, serving as regional director of operations and warden at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree, S.C. Most recently, he served as deputy director for Programs, Reentry and Rehabilitative Services for SDDC, where he led divisions focused on reentry, transportation, education, victim services and inmate services.

Gadsden holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and completed the Tier Management Training program at Harvard University School of Government.

“Gadsden has a lifetime of experience in the criminal justice system and has proven himself to be a talented leader time and time again at the Department of Corrections,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in a statement. “His experience in rehabilitation and reentry, coupled with his deep understanding of both the challenges and opportunities within the criminal justice system, make him an ideal leader for SCDPPPS. The future of this department will be in good hands under his guidance, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact of his leadership as we continue to work toward building a safer South Carolina.”