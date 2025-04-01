Anti-Ligature TV Enclosure

The Sloped Top LC Guardian from ICS Jail Supplies is designed to prioritize resident safety while protecting electronic equipment. Built with industrial-grade locks, heavy-duty steel construction and a secure polycarbonate window, the enclosure is highly resistant to tampering and break-ins, while ensuring long-term durability.

Its sloped surfaces, rounded edges and flush wall mount are engineered to minimize the risk of self-harm or accidental injury, allowing staff to focus on higher-priority tasks. The guard is available in multiple sizes to fit screens from 16 to 65 inches and is built to withstand outdoor and industrial environments, with resistance to water, dust, tamper and theft-resistant build.

ICS Jail Supplies