A New Lynnwood, Wash., Facility Integrates Law Enforcement, Courts and Crisis Support Under One Roof
By Kat Balster
Cities and municipalities form the backbone of society, shaping where and how people live, work and connect—as well as how they interact with law enforcement and engage with justice and correctional systems.
Lynnwood, Wash.—with a population of roughly 43,000 and situated between Everett and Seattle—faces justice challenges related to substance use, homelessness and mental illness. The burden of responding to these crises often fell to the Lynnwood Police Department, straining its 46-bed jail.
For decades, city leaders developed master plans to address these issues. In 2019, Lynnwood selected Seattle-based Mackenzie and Olympia, Wash.,-based KMB Architects to lead the design of a new justice center. The vision was clear: create a facility that enhanced public safety while prioritizing rehabilitation and reducing recidivism. The first phase of the $72 million, 129,825-square-foot project opened in fall 2024 and the second is expected in spring 2025.
The Lynnwood Community Justice Center (CJC) is more than just a new building—it marks a shift in municipal governance, integrating law enforcement, rehabilitation and community engagement. This state-of-the-art complex houses the police department, a modern misdemeanor jail, a municipal court and the innovative Community Crisis Center (CCC), embodying a balance of compassion and accountability.
“Lynnwood’s vision to provide a comprehensive campus of services for the community was inspiring as an architect,” said Brett Hansen, principal at Mackenzie. “Their passion energized the entire team and the project has been a great source of pride.”
Collaborative Design Effort
The project presented a unique challenge to the collaboration between Mackenzie and KMB Architects. Each firm brought specialized expertise to different aspects of the facility: Mackenzie, as the project’s prime architect/engineering firm, focused on law enforcement design, while KMB provided judicial and correctional expertise.
“This was our first project together, and we couldn’t have picked a more complex one,” Bill Valdez, PE, DBIA, lead designer at KMB Architects. “We acted as the lead designer for the jail and courts, while Mackenzie led the police and parking garage design. It was a highly integrated effort, and ultimately, that collaboration became one of the
project’s biggest successes.”
The project involved remodeling the existing municipal court while constructing a new police headquarters, jail and Community Crisis Center (CCC) on the site. The project broke ground in early 2021, initially focused on construction of the new jail and police headquarters. Olympia, Wash.,-based Forma Construction was selected as the general contractor through a design-bid-build process in June 2022, which is also when the amendment to incorporate the CCC was added mid- project.
Joseph Dickinson, detention commander for the Lynwood Police Department, worked with Chief Jim Nelson, who set the tempo for the design and the needs of the facility with the project team.
“The goal was always to establish a more therapeutic approach,” Dickinson said. “Once construction began, I didn’t have to ask for much; the design team got it right from the start.”
The police headquarters was constructed using reinforced concrete and steel, featuring modern office spaces, a naturally lit break area and a gym to support staff wellness. It features a dedicated staff entrance and access to secure evidence processing area. The police department and the jail are directly connected via a secure interior hallway, allowing efficient movement between facilities. The jail building houses 88 beds and cells that were constructed using modular panels. It accommodates male medium-custody and female medium- and high-custody inmates.
Modular Design for Efficiency and Security
A key feature of the new jail is its use of modular construction, which improves efficiency while ensuring safety. According to Joseph Etinger, senior project manager for Cornerstone, the detention equipment contractor and security electronics integrator on the project, the MAXwall factory-grouted wall panels were customized to the facility’s specifications. “The two-inch-thick panel eliminates unnecessary building square footage compared to CMU block or precast concrete walls,” said Etinger. “The mezzanine cells utilize Claborn double-skin security ceilings, optimizing safety and efficiency.”
The Role of the Community Crisis Center
One of the most innovative aspects of the Lynnwood CJC is the integration of the CCC. Originally called the Community Recovery Center, it was designed as a voluntary alternative to incarceration for individuals experiencing mental health or substance abuse crises.
“The CCC allows officers to bring individuals in crisis to a safe environment where they can receive immediate support instead of entering the criminal justice system,” explained Janna Peters, project architect for KMB Architects. “It’s a unique model that prioritizes care over punishment.”
The concept of the CCC emerged from a tragic event—the first suicide in the old facility. “That hit hard,” said Dickinson. “During COVID-19, it was not easy to navigate. We were on the brink of having everything ready to go, and the public gave us pause.”
The CCC is a voluntary crisis intervention facility, offering mental health and substance abuse stabilization. Built with soundproof walls, soft lighting and durable yet humane materials, it was designed to foster a calming and supportive environment.
The center is secure and welcoming, a mix of milieu recliners for short-term crisis stabilization (23-hour stays) and 16 single- and double-occupancy beds for longer-term psychiatric support (up to 72 hours). The goal is to focus on the person’s underlying issues before addressing accountability. A temporary release order system allows judges from the municipal courts to transfer inmates to the CCC for stabilization before returning them to custody.
The city worked closely with residents to make sure that the project was aligned with the community’s needs and concerns. The design team expedited planning and completed permitting within seven months to fit to the construction schedule.
Now, the CCC is the final component of the justice center preparing to open. As operational logistics and staffing are finalized, the city is focused on integrating the services provided by the CCC and the whole justice center into the broader community, including mental health support, rehabilitation programs and diversion initiatives.
Security and IT Infrastructure Challenges
While the architectural design was central to the project’s success, ensuring secure and future-proofed IT and security systems was a crucial challenge. Patrick Shannon, principal at Seattle-based Hargis Engineers, noted the complexity of integrating various security networks while maintaining the city’s IT infrastructure requirements.
“The biggest challenge was the quantity of systems and how they’re integrated and what networks they reside on. Security systems these days are very IT-centric, and they keep going more and more in that direction,” said Shannon. “We had to ensure that the city’s IT infrastructure could support these integrations without compromising security or operational efficiency.”
The existing technology landscape in Lynnwood also played a significant role in shaping the project’s execution. The city had existing standards for access control, video systems, and IT network separation, which had to be maintained while introducing new technologies.
“In this case with Lynnwood, we had two ‘bags’—one on a city-controlled network and another on an air-gapped custody network,” Shannon explained. “The city had very explicit requirements for that separation, but there still needed to be some integration.”
Cybersecurity was another major focus, with Lynnwood implementing penetration testing during construction. “They did cyber testing at various points, almost as an enhanced commissioning process,” said Shannon. “That was unique to this project, and I think something that will become more of a recommendation in the future.”
Advanced Security and Technology Integration
Security and technology were critical considerations in the facility’s design. The control room, accessed through the police station, provides a central monitoring hub for the entire complex.
“This is one of the best control rooms I’ve seen in my 30-year career,” said Valdez. “It offers clear sight lines into every unit, direct visibility into outdoor recreation areas and all circulation corridors, and the ability to monitor all exterior and interior cameras.”
The open systems interconnection (OSI) model is a conceptual framework that describes the seven layers that computer systems use to communicate over a network. Layer one of the framework describes the physical layer.
“Everything IT is based on the OSI model,” Shannon said. “The key resides on that layer one level. Layer one often doesn’t get talked about much, but it is the most important element to creating an environment that is conducive to evolutions and not wholesale changes.”
He also noted that while future technological changes are unpredictable, ensuring a strong physical infrastructure—including fiber optics, structured cabling and resilient power systems—provides the adaptability needed for facilities with 50- to 70-year lifespans.
Prioritizing Rehabilitation and Dignity
One of the primary goals of the new justice center is to break the cycle of incarceration by addressing the underlying factors that contribute to criminal behavior. Recognizing that many individuals entering the justice system struggle with mental health challenges, substance disorder, or a lack of economic opportunities, the
facility has been designed to serve as more than just a holding space—it is a place of transformation and second chances.
“We don’t just want to hold people,” said Dickinson. “We want to give them the tools to reintegrate into society successfully.”
This philosophy is reflected in the range of rehabilitative services available at the facility, including:
- GED and vocational training programs to help people gain marketable skills for employment
- Mental health and substance abuse counseling to provide ongoing support for recovery
- Job placement assistance and employment workshops to facilitate successful reintegration into the workforce
- On-site probation services to ensure smooth transitions and continued support after release
Beyond offering these services, the facility’s layout was designed to promote a dignified reentry experience. Instead of being released through a hidden back door—a practice common in traditional correctional settings—people being released exit through a public plaza that provides immediate access to support services, job resources and community programs. This intentional design reflects the center’s broader mission of restoring dignity and fostering long-term success.
Dickinson and his team also go beyond traditional correctional approaches by personally ensuring that people leaving custody are connected to resources that will help them stay on the right path. In one case, Dickinson drove a recently released person home when no transportation was available. In another, his officers coordinated with community health and safety units to ensure a newly released person had fresh clothes, food and a ticket to a long-term treatment center across the state.
A Model for the Future
The Lynnwood Community Justice Center represents the shift in municipal justice facilities. By integrating law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitative services under one roof, it offers a comprehensive approach to community safety.
“This project wasn’t just about building a facility—it was about creating a system that better serves the community,” Valdez noted.
As cities across the country seek solutions to address recidivism, mental health and public safety, the Lynnwood CJC serves as a model for the future. Through thoughtful design and a commitment to rehabilitation, it stands as a testament to how justice facilities can be both secure and compassionate.
This feature was originally published in the March/April Edition of Correctional News.
Caption for featured image: The modern exterior of the Lynnwood Community Justice Center, which is designed to integrate law enforcement, courts and rehabilitation services under one roof. Image Credit: Mackenzie