A New Lynnwood, Wash., Facility Integrates Law Enforcement, Courts and Crisis Support Under One Roof

Cities and municipalities form the backbone of society, shaping where and how people live, work and connect—as well as how they interact with law enforcement and engage with justice and correctional systems.

Lynnwood, Wash.—with a population of roughly 43,000 and situated between Everett and Seattle—faces justice challenges related to substance use, homelessness and mental illness. The burden of responding to these crises often fell to the Lynnwood Police Department, straining its 46-bed jail.

For decades, city leaders developed master plans to address these issues. In 2019, Lynnwood selected Seattle-based Mackenzie and Olympia, Wash.,-based KMB Architects to lead the design of a new justice center. The vision was clear: create a facility that enhanced public safety while prioritizing rehabilitation and reducing recidivism. The first phase of the $72 million, 129,825-square-foot project opened in fall 2024 and the second is expected in spring 2025.

The Lynnwood Community Justice Center (CJC) is more than just a new building—it marks a shift in municipal governance, integrating law enforcement, rehabilitation and community engagement. This state-of-the-art complex houses the police department, a modern misdemeanor jail, a municipal court and the innovative Community Crisis Center (CCC), embodying a balance of compassion and accountability.

“Lynnwood’s vision to provide a comprehensive campus of services for the community was inspiring as an architect,” said Brett Hansen, principal at Mackenzie. “Their passion energized the entire team and the project has been a great source of pride.”

Collaborative Design Effort