Albemarle Co Courts Complex Additions & Renovations, Charlottesville, VA Bid Notice

Bid Notice

Project: Albermarle Co Courts Complex Additions & Renovations

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Bid Date: May 7, 2025

Pre-Bid: 10am April 9, 2025

Architect: Fentress Architects

Contact: boghosian@fenstressarchitects.com

General Contractor bids for a 48,673 square foot, three story, masonry bearing wall courthouse.

Prequalified Bidders include:

Branch Builds

Kenbridge Construction

Howard Shockey & Sons

Loughridge & Company

Invitation to Bid, Drawings, specifications can be downloaded from Albermarle County Procurement.