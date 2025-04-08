Arkansas Prison Bill Fails Again, State to Select Contractor and Architect

By Kat Balster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Despite years of planning and mounting concern over prison overcrowding, the Arkansas State Senate on April 7 again rejected a critical $750 million funding bill for a proposed state correctional facility in Franklin County.

Senate Bill 354 which needed three-fourths approval to advance, fell short in its fifth vote within a week. The bill, which previously failed on April 1, 2, 3 and 7, would have completed the state’s $825 million funding goal for a new 3,000-bed prison. Lawmakers had previously approved $75 million in 2023 to jump-start the project.

The continued failure has amplified debates over the state’s approach to public safety and prison reform. Critics point to the rural location, long-term costs, and perceived lack of planning around infrastructure like water access and roads. Supporters, including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, say the prison is necessary to reduce overcrowding, protect communities and invest in long-term solutions.

“This new facility will help end our failed system of catch-and-early-release and protect our communities by keeping violent offenders off our streets,” Sanders said in a statement. “It will offer hundreds of permanent, recession-proof jobs and millions of dollars in investment.”

The state continues to advance the project administratively. In February, the Arkansas Department of Corrections and Board of Corrections issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for architectural services, emphasizing the need for experienced teams with backgrounds in correctional facility design. Submissions were due in March, with interviews planned for April and a final selection by June. The chosen firm will oversee the facility’s design from schematic planning to construction documents and provide ongoing contract administration.

In addition, a new RFQ for preconstruction and construction services was released April 6. The state is seeking a general contractor to assist with early-stage planning and eventual project execution. Submissions are due by April 22, and interviews will be held in May. A contractor is expected to be selected by May 15, with a contract presented to the Arkansas Board of Corrections in early June.

Pending legislative funding, the notice to proceed for design-assist services is planned for August, followed by early site work in September and final negotiations for full construction launch in early 2026.

The preconstruction RFQ outlines a complex and ambitious scope: the project will include advanced perimeter security, modular and tilt-up construction techniques, automated building systems, and smaller, more controlled housing units. The compound will house semi-autonomous facilities for education, clinical healthcare, dining, administrative services and recreation. A centralized kitchen will produce roughly 9,500 meals daily, while dedicated space will be set aside for addiction recovery, cognitive behavioral therapy and job training programs.

According to the state, the facility is expected to employ about 900 staff members and contribute to upgrades in local infrastructure. Vanir Construction Inc., a Sacramento, Calif.-based firm, was previously selected as the state’s owner representative and will work alongside the design and construction teams through 2028, the facility’s projected completion date.

Arkansas Secretary of Corrections Lindsay Wallace emphasized that the facility is key to addressing the state’s correctional challenges.

“Working with Gov. Sanders, our department has opened more than 1,100 prison beds to alleviate our state’s longstanding bed shortage,” Wallace said in a statement. “With this new facility, we will add even more beds and deliver on our promises to the people of Arkansas.”

The current legislative session ends April 16, leaving a narrow window for SB 345 to be reconsidered. Because it is an appropriation bill, it can be brought back for a vote multiple times—but after four failed attempts, some lawmakers are calling for a reevaluation of the plan entirely.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd remains hopeful.

“While we have also passed diversionary and rehabilitative options, construction of a new prison demonstrates our strong resolve to combat crime, protect Arkansans and uphold accountability for our most dangerous offenders,” he said in a statement.

