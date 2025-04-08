Heavy-Duty Alarm Tag

Actall’s 60001 ATLAS Heavy-Duty Tag offers cutting-edge alarm security through efficient frequency signaling and location tracking. Utilizing a combination of 900MHz direct sequence spread spectrum frequency technology and 2.4 GHz RF location technology, the heavy-duty tag is equipped with varying alarm options while providing location data when used in conjunction with ATLAS components and HubSens Location Engine and head end. Equipped with a panic button, emergency pull cord and person-down alarms, the tag provides security and durability alongside an extended battery life of 4-6 months. Indoor and outdoor locating capabilities are available as well as guard tour options.

Actall