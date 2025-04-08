Bob Barker Company—the nation’s largest provider of corrections and detention supplies to federal, state and local government agencies—has added Jay Upchurch, executive vice president and chief information officer at SAS, to its board of directors. With 24 years of experience in cloud computing, SaaS and enterprise IT, Upchurch will support the company’s growth and innovation in the corrections sphere. Before leading SAS’ global IT organization and overseeing the company’s portfolio of cloud services, Upchurch held key leadership positions at Oracle, MICROS Systems and AT&T, where he spearheaded global technology initiatives and modernized the companies’ digital infrastructures.