JE Dunn, the eighth-largest domestic general building contractor in the United States, recently promoted Vance McMillan to senior vice president. Since joining the JE Dunn team 32 years ago, McMillan has risen through the ranks from project manager to assistant vice president to vice president. Working primarily in JE Dunn’s justice sector, McMillan has significantly grown the company’s presence in the marketspace through justice-related work across the U.S., such as the Larimer County Jail improvement project in Fort Collins, Colo., and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Jail in Springfield, Mo. In his new role, McMillan will continue leading the justice market and growing JE Dunn’s portfolio of successful projects.