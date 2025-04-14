Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda has been appointed Midwest regional representative for the Correctional Leaders Association (CLA) and will join the organization’s executive committee.

Appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly in 2019, Zmuda worked for nearly 32 years with the Idaho Department of Corrections. There, he served as deputy director and chief of prisons, overseeing nine state-run facilities and leading reforms in evidence-based programming and restrictive housing practices.

Throughout his career, Zmuda has focused on public safety, security operations, mental health treatment, education services and reentry programming. A strong advocate for rehabilitation, he prioritizes preparing incarcerated people for successful reintegration through enhanced reentry services and workforce readiness.

Zmuda assumes the CLA role following the appointment of former Midwest representative Heidi Washington, director of the Michigan Department of Corrections, as CLA vice president. While the position is typically filled through a peer vote, Zmuda was appointed to serve the remainder of the term. He will represent the region in national discussions and lead regional meetings for the organization.