The Secure Clear Detention Mattress from MTJ American delivers safety, sanitation and durability for use in correctional facilities. Manufactured in Hudson, N.C., the mattress features a transparent, waterproof vinyl cover with a rip-stop scrim, allowing for easy contraband searches while resisting punctures and tears.

Its RF-welded seams eliminate stitching and prevent entry of bed bugs, lice and fluids, while the patented breathable vent promotes airflow and blocks harmful contaminants. The polyfiber core offers improved comfort and durability over cotton alternatives.

The cover is treated with a fungistatic agent and resists bodily fluids and medications, making it easy to clean with soap, water or diluted disinfectants. Optional features include a full-size integrated pillow for added comfort without maintenance hassles. The flame-retardant, recyclable design is free of hazardous chemicals and meets stringent security requirements, making the Secure Clear Detention Mattress a trusted choice for facilities prioritizing tamper resistance, hygiene and long-term durability.

MTJ American