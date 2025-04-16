HDR and Cromwell to Design Arkansas’ New State Prison

By Kat Balster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Despite repeated legislative setbacks, Arkansas is moving forward with planning for a new state prison in Franklin County. On Monday evening, the Arkansas Board of Corrections voted to select Omaha, Neb.-based HDR and Little Rock-based Cromwell Architects Engineers as the design team for the 3,000-bed facility.

The decision comes after Senate Bill 354, which would have allocated $750 million in funding for the prison, failed five separate times to reach the three-fourths majority required in the Senate.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester confirmed that no additional votes on the bill are expected this session. With $75 million already allocated in 2023, the state has opted to proceed with design and engineering to keep the project moving forward.

“We’ve already given the prison $75 million and permission to spend it, so we will continue with architecture and engineering plans for the prison,” Hester said following the final vote.

Contract negotiations with HDR and Cromwell are expected to be finalized by the end of May. The design team will begin work on schematic design, program planning and coordination with the state’s owner’s representative, Sacramento, Calif.-based Vanir Construction Inc. The firms will also help develop updated budget estimates, design milestones and timelines.

Cromwell Architects Engineers, an Arkansas-based firm with more than 150 employees, brings a long-standing connection to the state. HDR, a national leader in justice architecture, is known for its restorative design philosophy, with a focus on wellness, treatment access and environments that support rehabilitation.

Board of Corrections member Brandon Tollett emphasized the design team’s preparedness and transparency throughout the selection process.

“They were able to answer questions clearly and off cue,” Tollett said. “Their clarification of the process and responses really stood out. Cromwell’s local presence and commitment to Arkansas made this partnership even stronger.”

The Board of Corrections unanimously passed the motion, clarifying that the team was selected for the design and engineering of a new state prison—regardless of the final location—so the selection process won’t need to be repeated if the site changes.

The proposed prison will feature housing units designed to enhance safety and improve daily operations. Each unit will include access to dining, recreation, education, healthcare and counseling services. A centralized kitchen is planned to prepare roughly 9,500 meals per day. The design will also incorporate program areas for behavioral health treatment, addiction recovery and vocational training.

Pending funding, the facility is expected to be completed in phases, with partial operations beginning in 2026 and full completion anticipated by 2028.

In addition to the design contract, the state is actively seeking a general contractor to provide preconstruction and construction services. A request for qualifications was issued April 8, with proposals due later this month. Finalist interviews are scheduled for May, and a selection is expected by mid-May. A notice to proceed for design-assist services is tentatively scheduled for August, followed by early sitework in September 2025.

“We are extremely proud to be selected as the architect of record on this monumental project for the state of Arkansas,” said Gerry Guerrero, global director, Civic + Justice, at HDR. “In partnership with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Division of Building Authority, the Arkansas Governor’s Office, Cromwell Architects, and Vanir Construction Management, we are looking forward to delivering a project that strengthens the community and provides best-in-class design approaches to meet the goals of the state for decades to come.”

Even as funding remains uncertain, the Arkansas Department of Corrections has emphasized the urgency of expanding prison capacity. County jails across the state continue to operate at or above capacity, often housing state inmates long past their sentencing dates.

The selection of HDR and Cromwell marks a significant step in keeping the project on track. State officials say investing in design now ensures that Arkansas is ready to move quickly if funding is secured in a future session.

In a statement from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the administration reaffirmed its commitment to the project.

“Governor Sanders continues to stand with Arkansas’ sheriffs, county judges and a large majority of our legislators in support of addressing Arkansas’ prison bed shortage by building a 3,000-bed facility in Franklin County to keep the most dangerous criminals out of our communities and our people safe.”