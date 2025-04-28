Bond Pac Security Sealed Property Bags offer a trustworthy solution for handling both evidence and inmate property. Designed to provide security and accountability, each bag and adhesive liner is numbered sequentially to prevent switching and to maintain a complete audit trail. Featuring a patented tamper-evident closure with a serrated edge, Bond Pac provides one of the most secure sealing methods available. Made from tough, clear polyethylene films, the bags are built to withstand rigors of transportation and handling. Special side seals discourage tampering and include designated writing areas to simplify the establishment of a custody trail. Available in both inmate and evidence stock print styles. The bags are available in a variety of sizes including 6″ x 9″, 9″ x 12″, 12″ x 16″, and 18″ x 24″, making them adaptable for a variety of property and evidence needs.

