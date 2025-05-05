Amy L. Solomon has been named senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice, where she will lead the new “Justice in Perspective” intiative. The nonpartisan project will explore the complexities of federal justice funding, policy, research and operations—areas where Solomon brings expertise.

Solomon most recently served as assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), the DOJ’s largest grantmaking agency. From 2021 to 2024, she led an 800-person workforce and oversaw $5 billion in annual grants supporting state and local criminal justice systems, crime research and victim services. During her tenure, Solomon championed strategies to enhance public safety, support victims and elevate community voices in justice reform.

Before leading OJP, Solomon was vice president of criminal justice at Arnold Ventures and previously directed policy at OJP under the Obama administration. She also served as executive director of the Federal Interagency Reentry Council, spearheading key reforms such as “Ban the Box” and the Second Chance Pell initiative.

Solomon holds a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan.