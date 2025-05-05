GFT, the newly unified identity of Gannett Fleming TranSystems, has promoted Brian Endler, AIA, to vice president and principal architect. The move recognizes Endler’s longstanding leadership in justice architecture and underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its national footprint under the new brand.

Endler has been a key figure in the firm’s justice practice, bringing more than two decades of experience and having worked on more than 40 correctional facility projects. A Lehigh University architecture graduate, he began his career at L. Robert Kimball & Associates and steadily advanced through leadership roles following its acquisition. Endler’s tenure has included significant contributions as director of architecture and engineering and later as vice president. He was also featured in the inaugural episode of Correctional News’ Corrections Connections podcast.

The announcement comes as GFT continues its evolution following the integration of Gannett Fleming, TranSystems and five recent acquisitions. The rebrand represents a strategic consolidation of expertise, positioning GFT as a powerhouse in infrastructure consulting across North America.

With roots in Pennsylvania and a full portfolio of justice facility projects, Endler will help steer GFT’s justice architecture team as it scales its services nationally. The firm’s justice group, once regionally focused, is now leveraging broader resources and relationships to become a national leader in rehabilitative design and infrastructure innovation.