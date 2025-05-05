Hanwha Vision: Smart, Discreet Surveillance

Hanwha Vision’s AI IR Vandal Dome Camera (XNV-A9084R 8MP) is purpose-built for correctional facilities needing reliable, intelligent surveillance. Its rugged, low-profile design pairs IR and AI analytics with infrared night vision to deliver clear situational awareness—day or night—with no blind spots.

Powered by the new Wisenet 9 SoC with Dual NPUs, it provides faster, more accurate object detection and attribute extraction. Whether identifying faces or suspicious behaviors, the AI does the heavy lifting. WiseStream compression optimizes bandwidth and storage, while WiseIR ensures visibility up to 131 feet. Built-in cybersecurity safeguards, including Hanwha Vision Root CA and FIPS 140-3 Level 3/CC EAL6+ secure storage, support strict compliance.