I-CON’s NEXUS® Pro Controllers

NEXUS® Pro Controllers are versatile, standalone systems that manage fixture runtimes, lockouts and settings with precision. Built for durability, NEXUS® Pro Controllers feature a watertight locking case and conformal-coated components, with multi-colored LED indicators for clear status visibility. Offering both wired and wireless connectivity, the product integrates seamlessly into any network. When paired with ENVISAGE® Pro Water Management Software, they provide advanced monitoring, real-time control and detailed analytics. Designed for correctional environments, NEXUS® Pro enhances security while reducing maintenance and operational costs, delivering a reliable, efficient solution for smart water management.

