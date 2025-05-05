National Correctional Officer Week: Securus Technologies Thanks the Correctional Community for Their Service and Sacrifice – Honoring the Backbone of Facility Safety

Photo: Securus Technologies Supports Corrections Staff Through Innovative Technology

Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies

Each May, National Correctional Officer Week offers an important moment to pause and thank the dedicated professionals who protect our communities from behind the walls of correctional facilities.

This week recognizes the courage, stamina, and professionalism of correctional officers who work tirelessly in one of the most demanding fields in public safety. These frontline workers play a vital role in maintaining order and security while supporting the rehabilitation of justice-impacted individuals—often under intense pressure and with limited resources.

Today, that work is more challenging than ever. America’s correctional system manages over 1.8 million incarcerated individuals, while battling staffing shortages, burnout, and high turnover. Following the COVID–19 pandemic, nearly 38% of officers leave within their first year, placing additional strain on those who remain and increasing the need for innovation and support.

At Securus Technologies, we’re proud to stand with correctional officers and support their mission through purpose-built technology that enhances safety, optimizes operations, and strengthens reentry outcomes. With more than 80 secure, high-tech tools designed for law enforcement and corrections, we aim to lighten the load of those who shoulder one of the toughest jobs in public service.

Our Officer T80 tablet helps officers streamline daily tasks, centralize communication, and improve situational awareness, ultimately freeing up time for safety-first engagement and human connection. Meanwhile, innovations like EVOTAB, a secure tablet for incarcerated individuals, and platforms like Job1Stop and R3UP help facilities improve outcomes and build safer environments from the inside out.

“Correctional officers are fundamental to the safety and success of the entire justice system,” said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. “Their work often goes unseen, but its impact is profound. At Securus, we’re committed to honoring that work by listening to their needs and equipping them with tools that help make each shift safer and more efficient.”

At Niagara County Corrections Facility, the use of Securus tablets contributed to a 22% reduction in infractions and a 67% increase in family connections—a testament to how technology can enhance security while supporting positive behavior and community ties.

Correctional officers are the unsung heroes of public safety—constantly observing, listening, and intervening to ensure secure environments for all. We honor their resilience and professionalism, not just this week, but every day.

To all those serving in corrections, thank you. Your dedication makes our communities stronger and safer.