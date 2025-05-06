$313 Million Clackamas County Courthouse Designed for Safety, Growth and Sustainability

By Kat Balster

OREGON CITY, Ore.—On May 3, Clackamas County celebrated the ribbon cutting of the new $313 million Clackamas County Courthouse, a project that has been decades in the making. The previous courthouse was built in 1936 when the county had a population of 50,000. With a current population of more than 400,000, the building was no longer able to meet service demands.

The project was delivered by a public-private-partnership (P3), marking the first time a courthouse in Oregon has used this method. The team for the project, Clackamas Progress Partners, was comprised of Fengate Asset Management, DLR Group, PCL Construction and Honeywell. Together the team financed, designed, built and will help to maintain the facility.

Safety was a significant focus of the redesign. Not only was the aging building showing the wear of its almost 90 years but it also was structurally compromised due to proximity to a riverbank. The existing facility didn’t allow for any separation between defendants and judges or the public. However, the new facility has private circulation through the building that won’t cross public circulation, improving safety for all.

The objective was to design and build a courthouse that could serve the growing population for decades and generations to come. To accommodate current needs and anticipated growth, the facility includes 14 courtrooms with the flexibility to add two additional courtrooms in the future if required. The new facility is six stories tall, with a two-story public lobby that provides visibility to public functions.

“As long-term occupants of the building, it’s important that they thrive and feel valued,” said Erica Loynd, northwest region leader and principal architect with DLR Group. “From start to finish this project was about creating a courthouse for this place and the people who live here. The community deserves a space where its justice system can operate effectively.”

As the project architect, DLR Group led the design efforts with a focus on the region, sustainability and workplace well-being. By incorporating sustainable elements such as mass timber and reduced-carbon concrete, the project is pursuing a LEED Gold certification. Additionally, the courthouse complies with Oregon’s Green Energy Technology in Public Buildings program and will provide at least 25% of its energy onsite.

“Every design detail, from the daylighting to the colors and materials, connects people to the surrounding environment,” said Loynd. “Evidence-based design shows how impactful well-designed spaces can be for visitors and occupants.”

The new courthouse emphasizes not only public accessibility but also internal workspaces that support staff health and functionality.

“We also built high-functioning workspaces for staff that prioritize acoustics, proximity, safety, and beauty,” Loynd added. “Bright, calm, and welcoming. A place where staff feel proud to work, and the community feels at home. These were our goals throughout the project.”

The project’s $313 million total budget was financed in part by a match from the Oregon State Legislature, which committed $139.5 million to the effort. Careful financial planning by the county made it possible to fund the project without requiring a tax increase.

The project was recognized as the Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year by the IJGlobal Awards in 2022. The organization stated that the award recognizes excellence in social infrastructure as it presents an innovative approach to address a facility in urgent need of replacement, increasing community needs and sustainability targets.

As the courthouse is preparing to open to the public, there isn’t an official decision on the future of the existing 1936 courthouse. Clackamas County and Oregon City officials have established a committee to consider options for the building.