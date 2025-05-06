SteelCell, PSG and CareAffirm Unite as VitalSpace to Expand Modular Capabilities Across Critical Industries

By Kat Balster

Today agility, safety and speed are more critical than ever in construction. It is in this environment that a quiet transformation has been unfolding within the modular space: SteelCell, Portable Solutions Group (PSG) and the emerging CareAffirm brand have come together under a unified vision known as VITALSpace.

While the companies will continue serving their respective markets independently, they are now aligned under a single brand umbrella focused on creating modular solutions that transform essential spaces and improve outcomes across justice, healthcare, construction and disaster-response sectors.

“We are very excited to formally launch VITALSpace to our external shareholders,” said Mike Smith, CEO of VITALSpace and SteelCell. “The collective companies bring together a strong and well-respected building products division with an innovative and forward-thinking portable solutions provider for a common construction industry. Both entities bring over 20 years each of strong support of customer base and unique modular solutions.”

A Modular Portfolio with Purpose

VITALSpace isn’t a parent company in name only. It also represents a commitment to operational synergy, innovation sharing and market responsiveness. Each brand under the VITALSpace umbrella retains its specialty:

SteelCell remains a leader in prefabricated steel units and modular cells for correctional facilities across the U.S., continuing its role in justice infrastructure projects.

remains a leader in prefabricated steel units and modular cells for correctional facilities across the U.S., continuing its role in justice infrastructure projects. Portable Solutions Group (PSG) delivers container-based restrooms, perimeter access control and custom enclosures for the construction and industrial markets.

delivers container-based restrooms, perimeter access control and custom enclosures for the construction and industrial markets. CareAffirm, the newest addition, offers modular healthcare and behavioral health spaces, designed with flexibility and patient safety in mind.

Together, these brands are reshaping what modular means in high-demand sectors where timelines are short and outcomes matter.

Introducing CareAffirm: Healing Through Innovation

Launched in concept roughly a year ago and now preparing for a full-scale rollout, CareAffirm is VITALSpace’s bold response to the growing demand for specialized medical and behavioral health spaces. Taking the expertise from SteelCell’s deep knowledge of modular detention environments, CareAffirm reimagines prefabricated solutions for healing-centered design.

The brand’s offerings include modular behavioral health rooms, exam spaces and patient treatment units that are built with speed, compliance and well-being in mind. Unlike many traditional solutions, the units can be customized by wall type, fixture needs and design finishes to fit a variety of medical and justice-adjacent contexts.

This summer, CareAffirm is preparing to launch a targeted campaign to introduce the brand to healthcare planners, architects and behavioral health providers. The intention is to bring the benefits of modular construction such as efficiency, quality and speed, to markets facing space shortages and labor constraints.

“VITALSpace also looks to leverage the same cost-saving performance and capacities to the behavioral healthcare and traditional healthcare markets,” Smith added. “While differing in intent, both markets are poised to benefit from prefabricated construction and the ever-increasing demand on skilled labor needed in large projects.”

Modular for the Mission: From Job Sites to Justice Facilities

SteelCell and PSG, are both long-standing fixtures in the modular construction world and bring complementary strengths to VITALSpace’s portfolio.

SteelCell, based in Baldwin, Ga., has delivered thousands of modular steel units to justice facilities nationwide, with growing demand in renovations, new builds and hybrid delivery models. The company also manufactures SteelCell Locks and provides refurbishment services.

PSG, based in Wurtland, Ky., brings modular expertise that serves the field. The company’s containerized restrooms, perimeter control units and mobile enclosures are staples on active construction sites where safety, access and sanitation can’t be compromised. From rapid-deploy guard shacks to restroom pods, PSG solutions are built for boots-on-the-ground effectiveness.

“The companies joining also bring together complementary skillsets to provide solutions across the diverse platform of prefabricated solutions,” said Smith. “Each brings a standpoint of security, safety, durability and technical innovation. Whether constructing rooms to be integrated into permanent structures or delivering essential access and control to the teams building these projects, VITALSpace will be a valuable solutions provider for the future of the construction industry.”

A Platform for Growth

While SteelCell, PSG and CareAffirm maintain their own teams and market strategies, VITALSpace offers shared leadership, back-office support and cross-brand collaboration. Smith continues to lead, working with a consolidated executive team that supports strategic growth across the portfolio.

This structure also signals opportunity: a more unified identity for clients, clearer storytelling to investors and a stronger foundation for expansion into other sectors.

Whether it’s a secure detention pod, a behavioral health room or a perimeter control station, VITALSpace is ready to deliver high-impact solutions through its combined modular expertise.

Looking Ahead

With VITALSpace’s formation, the companies are not just rebranding but also realigning their purpose. This positioning allows for faster response, more collaboration and the potential for new and innovative solutions on critical projects.