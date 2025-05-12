ModCorr | MSP has welcomed Tyler Seal as a new project manager, bringing a range of experience in construction management, estimating and design-build delivery. Seal has worked across the commercial and correctional sectors, with prior roles at Cornerstone Detention Products, Anchor Design Build Group and Yates Construction.

Most recently, Seal served as a senior project manager at Cornerstone, where he was involved in managing detention facility projects through various phases. His background also includes preconstruction estimating and modular construction coordination, giving him a versatile skill set suited to ModCorr | MSP’s project portfolio.

Seal earned a degree in Building Construction Science from Mississippi State University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In his new role, Seal will support the delivery of modular building projects, working with internal teams and external partners to coordinate schedules, budgets and quality standards. His addition reflects the firm’s continued effort to grow its project management capacity and respond to evolving client needs in the modular construction space.