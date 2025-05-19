Shank-free epoxy flooring by Everlast Epoxy Systems offers a smooth finish with a slip-resistant texture through built-in marble chips.

The waterproof product is easy to clean and is ideal for bathrooms, showers and kitchens, as it is approved by the FDA for use in food service areas. It is also seamless, antimicrobial and can be applied on walls for added protection against moisture and bacteria growth. Installation requires only buckets, a mixer and trowels, and the product does not require professional installation or application. As the product becomes part of the substrate when applied, removal of existing flooring is not required, and the product cannot be chipped off to use as a weapon.

Everlast Epoxy