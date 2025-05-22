Corrections Board Selects Nabholz and JE Dunn Joint Venture as General Contractor for New Arkansas Prison Project

Photo: The state of Arkansas purchased land in October in Franklin County for the construction of a new facility. Photo Credit: Arkansas DOC

By Kat Balster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Board of Corrections (ABOC) has approved the joint venture team of Nabholz Construction and JE Dunn Construction as the general contractor for the state’s new prison project. The team was selected following a competitive RFQ process and interviews conducted earlier this month.

This decision marks an important milestone in the project’s preconstruction phase. The selected general contractor team will now move into contract negotiations with the state. At this stage, no construction will begin. The focus remains on early-stage design coordination and pre-work planning.

ABOC Chairman Benny Magness praised the selection, citing the strength of the partnership between a trusted Arkansas-based builder and a nationally recognized construction firm with deep experience in correctional facility development.

“We feel like we got the best of both worlds,” Magness said during the board’s May 15 meeting. “Nabholz brings a strong local presence and familiarity with state projects, while JE Dunn offers national expertise in large-scale prison construction.”

Nabholz has a longstanding history with the Department of Corrections, including work on the North Central Unit in Calico Rock, the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern and the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott. JE Dunn brings additional value, having completed numerous large-profile correctional projects across the country, including the Greene County Jail in Springfield, Mo., a facility exceeding 1,000 beds.

The selection committee commended both firms for their thorough and professional presentations. Committee members noted that the joint venture’s combined bonding capacity, staffing resources and regional office footprint gave the members confidence in the team’s ability to manage the complexity and scale of the project.

The architect/engineering team of HDR and Cromwell is also in contract negotiations for design services. Once finalized, both teams will move forward with preconstruction work, including cultural resource field studies and tribal consultation, and environmental reporting.

A notice to proceed for design-assist services is expected in August. The location under evaluation is in Franklin County, though the final site remains subject to regulatory review.

Magness emphasized that this phase is strictly preparatory.

“We are not approving construction today,” Magness said. “This is about planning, due diligence and doing the work necessary to build the right facility for Arkansas when the time comes.”

Further updates, including finalized contracts and timelines, are expected to be brought back to the board at upcoming meetings.

