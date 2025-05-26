Dean Brooks was recently named manager of security electronics for ModCorr. Brooks is a highly experienced SEC professional with more than 13 years in the industry, specializing in the intricacies of corrections projects and security electronics upgrades. He has a consistent track record of successfully managing complex projects, and his career highlights include the successful oversight of more than 25 corrections projects and more than 15 SEC renovations. With experience spanning numerous locations across the U.S., Brooks excels in delivering high-value projects. His commitment to professional development is reflected in his diverse certifications, including OSHA 30-Hour.